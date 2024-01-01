5 Angolan kwanzas to Australian dollars

Convert AOA to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
0.01 aud

Kz1.000 AOA = A$0.001601 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:23
AOA to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 AOA to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0018
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00170.0017
Change-7.27%-8.86%
1 AOA to AUD stats

The performance of AOA to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for AOA to AUD was -7.27.

The performance of AOA to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for AOA to AUD was -8.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4761.30617.83583.8750.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6311.44319.71592.7150.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0940.96813.22262.1820.565
1 AUD0.6780.6130.91410.88512.08456.8290.516

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Australian Dollar
1 AOA0.00160 AUD
5 AOA0.00801 AUD
10 AOA0.01601 AUD
20 AOA0.03203 AUD
50 AOA0.08006 AUD
100 AOA0.16013 AUD
250 AOA0.40032 AUD
500 AOA0.80065 AUD
1000 AOA1.60129 AUD
2000 AOA3.20258 AUD
5000 AOA8.00645 AUD
10000 AOA16.01290 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 AUD624.49800 AOA
5 AUD3,122.49000 AOA
10 AUD6,244.98000 AOA
20 AUD12,489.96000 AOA
50 AUD31,224.90000 AOA
100 AUD62,449.80000 AOA
250 AUD156,124.50000 AOA
500 AUD312,249.00000 AOA
1000 AUD624,498.00000 AOA
2000 AUD1,248,996.00000 AOA
5000 AUD3,122,490.00000 AOA
10000 AUD6,244,980.00000 AOA