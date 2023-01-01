United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert AED to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
9873.48 uah

1.00000 AED = 9.87348 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.23287.250.921450.80645255.68591.3699517.2824
1 INR0.012014913.451280.01107110.009689430.669060.01645980.207646
1 PKR0.003481290.28974810.003207820.002807490.1938590.004769190.060165
1 EUR1.0852590.3254311.73810.875260.43311.4867418.7557

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AED9.87348 UAH
5 AED49.36740 UAH
10 AED98.73480 UAH
20 AED197.46960 UAH
50 AED493.67400 UAH
100 AED987.34800 UAH
250 AED2468.37000 UAH
500 AED4936.74000 UAH
1000 AED9873.48000 UAH
2000 AED19746.96000 UAH
5000 AED49367.40000 UAH
10000 AED98734.80000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UAH0.10128 AED
5 UAH0.50640 AED
10 UAH1.01281 AED
20 UAH2.02562 AED
50 UAH5.06405 AED
100 UAH10.12810 AED
250 UAH25.32025 AED
500 UAH50.64050 AED
1000 UAH101.28100 AED
2000 UAH202.56200 AED
5000 UAH506.40500 AED
10000 UAH1012.81000 AED