United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert AED to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
10,605.90 uah

1.000 AED = 10.61 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3211.4761.6640.96718.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7171.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.1081.3581.5310.88916.8
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AED10.60590 UAH
5 AED53.02950 UAH
10 AED106.05900 UAH
20 AED212.11800 UAH
50 AED530.29500 UAH
100 AED1,060.59000 UAH
250 AED2,651.47500 UAH
500 AED5,302.95000 UAH
1000 AED10,605.90000 UAH
2000 AED21,211.80000 UAH
5000 AED53,029.50000 UAH
10000 AED106,059.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UAH0.09429 AED
5 UAH0.47144 AED
10 UAH0.94287 AED
20 UAH1.88575 AED
50 UAH4.71437 AED
100 UAH9.42875 AED
250 UAH23.57188 AED
500 UAH47.14375 AED
1000 UAH94.28750 AED
2000 UAH188.57500 AED
5000 UAH471.43750 AED
10000 UAH942.87500 AED