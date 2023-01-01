United Arab Emirates dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert AED to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,039.11 pen

1.00000 AED = 1.03911 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2325287.250.921250.80615955.6851.3697517.2746
1 INR0.012014513.451180.01106870.009685630.669030.01645690.207546
1 PKR0.003481290.28975610.003207230.002806470.1938560.004768490.0601379
1 EUR1.0854590.3447311.79610.87560.44331.486818.7507

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AED1.03911 PEN
5 AED5.19555 PEN
10 AED10.39110 PEN
20 AED20.78220 PEN
50 AED51.95550 PEN
100 AED103.91100 PEN
250 AED259.77750 PEN
500 AED519.55500 PEN
1000 AED1039.11000 PEN
2000 AED2078.22000 PEN
5000 AED5195.55000 PEN
10000 AED10391.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PEN0.96236 AED
5 PEN4.81180 AED
10 PEN9.62361 AED
20 PEN19.24722 AED
50 PEN48.11805 AED
100 PEN96.23610 AED
250 PEN240.59025 AED
500 PEN481.18050 AED
1000 PEN962.36100 AED
2000 PEN1924.72200 AED
5000 PEN4811.80500 AED
10000 PEN9623.61000 AED