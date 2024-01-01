2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert PEN to AED at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = د.إ0.9785 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:28
PEN to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 PEN to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99070.9907
Low0.97430.9626
Average0.98090.9791
Change0.34%-0.29%
1 PEN to AED stats

The performance of PEN to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9907 and a 30 day low of 0.9743. This means the 30 day average was 0.9809. The change for PEN to AED was 0.34.

The performance of PEN to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9907 and a 90 day low of 0.9626. This means the 90 day average was 0.9791. The change for PEN to AED was -0.29.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.691.4911.6230.93421.351
1 GBP1.19911.293108.7031.7881.9451.1225.592
1 USD0.9270.773184.0741.3831.5040.86619.793
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PEN0.97853 AED
5 PEN4.89264 AED
10 PEN9.78527 AED
20 PEN19.57054 AED
50 PEN48.92635 AED
100 PEN97.85270 AED
250 PEN244.63175 AED
500 PEN489.26350 AED
1000 PEN978.52700 AED
2000 PEN1,957.05400 AED
5000 PEN4,892.63500 AED
10000 PEN9,785.27000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AED1.02194 PEN
5 AED5.10970 PEN
10 AED10.21940 PEN
20 AED20.43880 PEN
50 AED51.09700 PEN
100 AED102.19400 PEN
250 AED255.48500 PEN
500 AED510.97000 PEN
1000 AED1,021.94000 PEN
2000 AED2,043.88000 PEN
5000 AED5,109.70000 PEN
10000 AED10,219.40000 PEN