United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert AED to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
10792.40 mru

1.00000 AED = 10.79240 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.085690.35831.487111.670930.9648518.7561
1 GBP1.1428611.24065103.2641.69951.909571.1026921.435
1 USD0.921150.806029183.23351.369851.539170.8887517.2772
1 INR0.01106710.009683950.012014410.01645790.01849220.01067780.207575

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AED10.79240 MRU
5 AED53.96200 MRU
10 AED107.92400 MRU
20 AED215.84800 MRU
50 AED539.62000 MRU
100 AED1079.24000 MRU
250 AED2698.10000 MRU
500 AED5396.20000 MRU
1000 AED10792.40000 MRU
2000 AED21584.80000 MRU
5000 AED53962.00000 MRU
10000 AED107924.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MRU0.09266 AED
5 MRU0.46329 AED
10 MRU0.92658 AED
20 MRU1.85315 AED
50 MRU4.63288 AED
100 MRU9.26576 AED
250 MRU23.16440 AED
500 MRU46.32880 AED
1000 MRU92.65760 AED
2000 MRU185.31520 AED
5000 MRU463.28800 AED
10000 MRU926.57600 AED