United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moldovan leus today

Convert AED to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
4,868.09 mdl

1.00000 AED = 4.86809 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moldovan Leu
1 AED4.86809 MDL
5 AED24.34045 MDL
10 AED48.68090 MDL
20 AED97.36180 MDL
50 AED243.40450 MDL
100 AED486.80900 MDL
250 AED1217.02250 MDL
500 AED2434.04500 MDL
1000 AED4868.09000 MDL
2000 AED9736.18000 MDL
5000 AED24340.45000 MDL
10000 AED48680.90000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MDL0.20542 AED
5 MDL1.02709 AED
10 MDL2.05419 AED
20 MDL4.10838 AED
50 MDL10.27095 AED
100 MDL20.54190 AED
250 MDL51.35475 AED
500 MDL102.70950 AED
1000 MDL205.41900 AED
2000 MDL410.83800 AED
5000 MDL1027.09500 AED
10000 MDL2054.19000 AED