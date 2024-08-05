بيزو تشيلي إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for بيزو تشيلي إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٠٫٦٤٤ today, reflecting a -0.075% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of بيزو تشيلي has remained relatively stable, with a 1.811% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of بيزو تشيلي إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٦٤٦ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٦١٩ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.718% decrease in value.