New Taiwan dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert TWD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
54.64 bgn

NT$1.000 TWD = лв0.05464 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TWD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05560.0565
Low0.05460.0546
Average0.05500.0557
Change-1.68%-2.75%
1 TWD to BGN stats

The performance of TWD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0556 and a 30 day low of 0.0546. This means the 30 day average was 0.0550. The change for TWD to BGN was -1.68.

The performance of TWD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0565 and a 90 day low of 0.0546. This means the 90 day average was 0.0557. The change for TWD to BGN was -2.75.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5427.805145.250.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.5810.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.979185.7091.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.6130.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TWD0.05464 BGN
5 TWD0.27322 BGN
10 TWD0.54644 BGN
20 TWD1.09288 BGN
50 TWD2.73220 BGN
100 TWD5.46440 BGN
250 TWD13.66100 BGN
500 TWD27.32200 BGN
1000 TWD54.64400 BGN
2000 TWD109.28800 BGN
5000 TWD273.22000 BGN
10000 TWD546.44000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BGN18.30030 TWD
5 BGN91.50150 TWD
10 BGN183.00300 TWD
20 BGN366.00600 TWD
50 BGN915.01500 TWD
100 BGN1,830.03000 TWD
250 BGN4,575.07500 TWD
500 BGN9,150.15000 TWD
1000 BGN18,300.30000 TWD
2000 BGN36,600.60000 TWD
5000 BGN91,501.50000 TWD
10000 BGN183,003.00000 TWD