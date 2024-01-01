10 thousand Bulgarian levs to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BGN to TWD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = NT$17.52 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
BGN to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 BGN to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.855918.3068
Low17.490417.4904
Average17.669017.9531
Change-1.59%-3.84%
1 BGN to TWD stats

The performance of BGN to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.8559 and a 30 day low of 17.4904. This means the 30 day average was 17.6690. The change for BGN to TWD was -1.59.

The performance of BGN to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.3068 and a 90 day low of 17.4904. This means the 90 day average was 17.9531. The change for BGN to TWD was -3.84.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BGN17.52320 TWD
5 BGN87.61600 TWD
10 BGN175.23200 TWD
20 BGN350.46400 TWD
50 BGN876.16000 TWD
100 BGN1,752.32000 TWD
250 BGN4,380.80000 TWD
500 BGN8,761.60000 TWD
1000 BGN17,523.20000 TWD
2000 BGN35,046.40000 TWD
5000 BGN87,616.00000 TWD
10000 BGN175,232.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TWD0.05707 BGN
5 TWD0.28534 BGN
10 TWD0.57067 BGN
20 TWD1.14134 BGN
50 TWD2.85336 BGN
100 TWD5.70672 BGN
250 TWD14.26680 BGN
500 TWD28.53360 BGN
1000 TWD57.06720 BGN
2000 TWD114.13440 BGN
5000 TWD285.33600 BGN
10000 TWD570.67200 BGN