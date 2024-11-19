Bulgarian lev to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to New Taiwan dollars is currently 17.523 today, reflecting a -0.505% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.366% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 17.659 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 17.481 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.