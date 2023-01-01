5000 New Taiwan dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert TWD to BGN at the real exchange rate

5,000 twd
287.94 bgn

1.00000 TWD = 0.05759 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865751.052587.58381.443821.653310.961818.8976
1GBP1.1550711.2157101.1641.66771.909681.1109421.8279
1USD0.95010.822571183.2151.37181.570850.913817.955
1INR0.01141760.009884890.012017110.0164850.01887690.01098120.215766

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TWD0.05759 BGN
5 TWD0.28794 BGN
10 TWD0.57587 BGN
20 TWD1.15174 BGN
50 TWD2.87936 BGN
100 TWD5.75871 BGN
250 TWD14.39677 BGN
500 TWD28.79355 BGN
1000 TWD57.58710 BGN
2000 TWD115.17420 BGN
5000 TWD287.93550 BGN
10000 TWD575.87100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BGN17.36500 TWD
5 BGN86.82500 TWD
10 BGN173.65000 TWD
20 BGN347.30000 TWD
50 BGN868.25000 TWD
100 BGN1736.50000 TWD
250 BGN4341.25000 TWD
500 BGN8682.50000 TWD
1000 BGN17365.00000 TWD
2000 BGN34730.00000 TWD
5000 BGN86825.00000 TWD
10000 BGN173650.00000 TWD