50 Bulgarian levs to New Taiwan dollars
Convert BGN to TWD at the real exchange rate
BGN to TWD conversion chart
1 BGN = 17.52320 TWD
0
|1 BGN to TWD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|17.8559
|18.3068
|Low
|17.4904
|17.4904
|Average
|17.6691
|17.9531
|Change
|-1.58%
|-3.83%
|View full history
1 BGN to TWD stats
The performance of BGN to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.8559 and a 30 day low of 17.4904. This means the 30 day average was 17.6691. The change for BGN to TWD was -1.58.
The performance of BGN to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.3068 and a 90 day low of 17.4904. This means the 90 day average was 17.9531. The change for BGN to TWD was -3.83.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / New Taiwan Dollar
|1 BGN
|17.52320 TWD
|5 BGN
|87.61600 TWD
|10 BGN
|175.23200 TWD
|20 BGN
|350.46400 TWD
|50 BGN
|876.16000 TWD
|100 BGN
|1,752.32000 TWD
|250 BGN
|4,380.80000 TWD
|500 BGN
|8,761.60000 TWD
|1000 BGN
|17,523.20000 TWD
|2000 BGN
|35,046.40000 TWD
|5000 BGN
|87,616.00000 TWD
|10000 BGN
|175,232.00000 TWD