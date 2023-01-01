1 New Taiwan dollar to Bulgarian levs

Convert TWD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 twd
0.06 bgn

1.00000 TWD = 0.05758 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:19 UTC
TWD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.052787.59941.443831.652590.9617518.8949
1GBP1.1551311.216101.1881.66781.908951.1109521.826
1USD0.949950.822368183.2141.371551.569860.913617.949
1INR0.01141560.009882570.012017210.01648220.01886530.01097890.215697

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TWD0.05758 BGN
5 TWD0.28789 BGN
10 TWD0.57577 BGN
20 TWD1.15154 BGN
50 TWD2.87886 BGN
100 TWD5.75772 BGN
250 TWD14.39430 BGN
500 TWD28.78860 BGN
1000 TWD57.57720 BGN
2000 TWD115.15440 BGN
5000 TWD287.88600 BGN
10000 TWD575.77200 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BGN17.36800 TWD
5 BGN86.84000 TWD
10 BGN173.68000 TWD
20 BGN347.36000 TWD
50 BGN868.40000 TWD
100 BGN1736.80000 TWD
250 BGN4342.00000 TWD
500 BGN8684.00000 TWD
1000 BGN17368.00000 TWD
2000 BGN34736.00000 TWD
5000 BGN86840.00000 TWD
10000 BGN173680.00000 TWD