Tajikistani somonis to Georgian laris today

Convert TJS to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
254.09 gel

SM1.000 TJS = ₾0.2541 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TJS to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TJS to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25580.2672
Low0.25180.2444
Average0.25370.2561
Change0.33%3.85%
View full history

1 TJS to GEL stats

The performance of TJS to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2558 and a 30 day low of 0.2518. This means the 30 day average was 0.2537. The change for TJS to GEL was 0.33.

The performance of TJS to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2672 and a 90 day low of 0.2444. This means the 90 day average was 0.2561. The change for TJS to GEL was 3.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3541.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1681.7751.9661.09924.696
1 USD0.9170.782183.7841.3881.5370.85919.308
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Georgian Lari
1 TJS0.25409 GEL
5 TJS1.27045 GEL
10 TJS2.54090 GEL
20 TJS5.08180 GEL
50 TJS12.70450 GEL
100 TJS25.40900 GEL
250 TJS63.52250 GEL
500 TJS127.04500 GEL
1000 TJS254.09000 GEL
2000 TJS508.18000 GEL
5000 TJS1,270.45000 GEL
10000 TJS2,540.90000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GEL3.93561 TJS
5 GEL19.67805 TJS
10 GEL39.35610 TJS
20 GEL78.71220 TJS
50 GEL196.78050 TJS
100 GEL393.56100 TJS
250 GEL983.90250 TJS
500 GEL1,967.80500 TJS
1000 GEL3,935.61000 TJS
2000 GEL7,871.22000 TJS
5000 GEL19,678.05000 TJS
10000 GEL39,356.10000 TJS