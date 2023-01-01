1 Georgian lari to Tajikistani somonis

Convert GEL to TJS at the real exchange rate

1 gel
4.10 tjs

1.00000 GEL = 4.09900 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34 UTC
GEL to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 TJS
Mid market rate

How to convert Georgian laris to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GEL4.09900 TJS
5 GEL20.49500 TJS
10 GEL40.99000 TJS
20 GEL81.98000 TJS
50 GEL204.95000 TJS
100 GEL409.90000 TJS
250 GEL1024.75000 TJS
500 GEL2049.50000 TJS
1000 GEL4099.00000 TJS
2000 GEL8198.00000 TJS
5000 GEL20495.00000 TJS
10000 GEL40990.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Georgian Lari
1 TJS0.24396 GEL
5 TJS1.21981 GEL
10 TJS2.43962 GEL
20 TJS4.87924 GEL
50 TJS12.19810 GEL
100 TJS24.39620 GEL
250 TJS60.99050 GEL
500 TJS121.98100 GEL
1000 TJS243.96200 GEL
2000 TJS487.92400 GEL
5000 TJS1219.81000 GEL
10000 TJS2439.62000 GEL