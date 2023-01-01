10 Tajikistani somonis to Georgian laris

Convert TJS to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
2.44 gel

1.00000 TJS = 0.24411 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52 UTC
TJS to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.049687.45231.444831.66010.964218.9747
1GBP1.1544711.2117100.9581.667971.916491.1131421.9051
1USD0.952750.825287183.31961.376551.581650.918618.078
1INR0.01143480.009905070.01200210.01652130.0189830.0110250.216972

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Georgian Lari
1 TJS0.24411 GEL
5 TJS1.22056 GEL
10 TJS2.44113 GEL
20 TJS4.88226 GEL
50 TJS12.20565 GEL
100 TJS24.41130 GEL
250 TJS61.02825 GEL
500 TJS122.05650 GEL
1000 TJS244.11300 GEL
2000 TJS488.22600 GEL
5000 TJS1220.56500 GEL
10000 TJS2441.13000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GEL4.09646 TJS
5 GEL20.48230 TJS
10 GEL40.96460 TJS
20 GEL81.92920 TJS
50 GEL204.82300 TJS
100 GEL409.64600 TJS
250 GEL1024.11500 TJS
500 GEL2048.23000 TJS
1000 GEL4096.46000 TJS
2000 GEL8192.92000 TJS
5000 GEL20482.30000 TJS
10000 GEL40964.60000 TJS