Where to exchange money in Woodbridge Township

Are you heading to Woodbridge Township? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Woodbridge Township that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Woodbridge Township

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Woodbridge Township.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Checks-2-Cash120 Amboy Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095, USA+1 732-602-1119
Muthoot Finserve USA Inc1407 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin, NJ 08830, USA+1 732-305-8200
Ria Money Transfer335 Smith St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861, USA+1 732-442-6150
CoinstarWal-Mart, 306 US-9, Woodbridge Township, NJ 07095, USA+1 800-928-2274
Woodbridge Jewelry ExchangeOne Woodbridge Center Dr, Woodbridge Township, NJ 07095, USA+1 732-636-6320
Check-X-Change, LLC,321 Maple St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861, USA+1 732-442-3373
MoneyGramOstrower Bldg, 107 Main St, Woodbridge Township, NJ 07095, USA+1 732-634-6394
Western Union1186 Green St, Iselin, NJ 08830, USA+1 732-283-1111
Currency Exchange International1 Garden State Plaza Blvd, Paramus, NJ 07652, USA+1 201-712-7955
MoneyGram120 Amboy Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095, USA+1 732-602-1119
US dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Woodbridge Township and across United States is the US dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Woodbridge Township

When exchanging money in Woodbridge Township or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Woodbridge Township. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
