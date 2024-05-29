Where to exchange money in Penticton

Before you set out exploring in Penticton, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Penticton that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Penticton

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Penticton.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Money Mart496 Main St, Penticton, BC V2A 5C5, Canada+1 250-487-1192
Western Union Agent LocationWal Mart, 275 Green Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 7J2, Canada+1 250-493-8396
Bluenose Coins, Precious Metals & Rarties206 Main St, Penticton, BC V2A 5B2, Canada+1 250-493-6515
Western Union Agent LocationSafeway, 1301 Main St, Penticton, BC V2A 5E9, Canada+1 250-487-2103
MoneyGram2111 Main St #165, Penticton, BC V2A 6W6, Canada+1 250-492-4728
Fairstone2436 Skaha Lake Rd #116, Penticton, BC V2A 6E9, Canada+1 250-487-1337
CIBC Branch with ATM2111 Main St Unit 112, Penticton, BC V2A 6W6, Canada+1 250-770-3368
CIBC Branch with ATM295 Main St, Penticton, BC V2A 5B1, Canada+1 250-770-3333
MoneyGram1301 Main St #705, Penticton, BC V2A 5E9, Canada+1 250-493-3133
Canadian dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Canada use Canadian dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Penticton — and the rest of Canada — is Canadian dollar.

You can also find it written as CAD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Penticton

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Penticton. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange

Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Penticton. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
