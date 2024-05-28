Where to exchange money in Wisconsin
If you're planning a trip to Wisconsin, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Wisconsin, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Wisconsin
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Wisconsin.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|CFSC Checks Cashed Capitol & Appleton
|7410 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53216, USA
|+1 414-875-6615
|CFSC Checks Cashed 76th & Mill Rd
|6404B N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53223, USA
|+1 414-875-6607
|CFSC Checks Cashed Fond Du Lac & Center
|2636 W Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53206, USA
|+1 414-875-6601
|Western Union
|216 Washington Ave, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965, USA
|+1 608-254-8313
|CFSC Checks Cashed Timmerman Plaza
|10400 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53225, USA
|+1 414-875-6618
|Mister Money USA
|1933B N Richmond St, Appleton, WI 54911, USA
|+1 920-996-0416
|Walmart Money Center
|3049 Oakes Rd, Mt Pleasant, WI 53177, USA
|+1 262-598-8702
|Western Union
|351 N Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, USA
|+1 262-248-7885
|Western Union
|7520 118th Ave, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, USA
|+1 262-857-9484
|GExchanger Financial Services LTD
|2110 Johnson St, La Crosse, WI 53640, USA
|+1 954-416-3371
- 0 GBP
- 4.86 GBPOur fee
- –4.86 GBPTotal fees
- =995.14 GBPTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
US dollar rate today
The currency used in Wisconsin, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Wisconsin
Before exchanging money in Wisconsin or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Abbotsford
- Currency Exchange in Stratford
- Currency Exchange in North Vancouver
- Currency Exchange in Guelph
- Currency Exchange in Oshawa
- Currency Exchange in Markham
- Currency Exchange in Laval
- Currency Exchange in Naperville
- Currency Exchange in Kelowna
- Currency Exchange in Honolulu
- Currency Exchange in Barrie
- Currency Exchange in Niagara Falls
- Currency Exchange in Philadelphia
- Currency Exchange in New Jersey
- Currency Exchange in Richmond Hill
- Currency Exchange in Joliet
- Currency Exchange in San Antonio
- Currency Exchange in Tampa
- Currency Exchange in Pickering
- Currency Exchange in Phoenix
- Currency Exchange in Elgin
- Currency Exchange in Minneapolis
- Currency Exchange in Saskatoon
- Currency Exchange in Sacramento
- Currency Exchange in Illinois
- Currency Exchange in Tucson
- Currency Exchange in Sarnia
- Currency Exchange in Fort Lauderdale
- Currency Exchange in San Jose
- Currency Exchange in Milwaukee
- Currency Exchange in Buenos Aires
- Currency Exchange in Brooklyn
- Currency Exchange in Albany
- Currency Exchange in Salt Lake City
- Currency Exchange in Brantford
- Currency Exchange in Vaughan
- Currency Exchange in New Orleans
- Currency Exchange in Indianapolis
- Currency Exchange in Gatineau
- Currency Exchange in El Paso
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Wisconsin. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.