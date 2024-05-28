Where to exchange money in Fort Worth

Before you set out exploring in Fort Worth, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Fort Worth that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Fort Worth

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Fort Worth.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Texas Exchange Bank301 Commerce St #230, Fort Worth, TX 76102, USA+1 817-207-0030
DolEx Dollar Express3209 S Main St Ste 109, Fort Worth, TX 76106, USA+1 800-892-0210
DolEx Dollar Express2916 Hemphill St, Fort Worth, TX 76110, USA+1 888-246-2527
Zewco1500 Northpark Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76102, USA-
DFW Currency ExchangeInside Asia Times Square, 2615 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051, USA+1 682-393-6100
DolEx Dollar Express3212 NE 28th St, Fort Worth, TX 76111, USA+1 800-892-0210
ICE International Currency Exchange2400 Aviation Dr, Dallas, TX 75261, USA-
  • 0 GBP
  • 4.86 GBPOur fee
  • 4.86 GBPTotal fees
  • =
    995.14 GBPTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    1.2769
Compare price
Get started

US dollar rate today

The currency used in Fort Worth, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Fort Worth

When exchanging money in Fort Worth or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Currency exchange bureau who?

Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.

With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.

And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!

Get started today

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Fort Worth. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.