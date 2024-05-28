Where to exchange money in Cleveland

Are you heading to Cleveland? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Cleveland that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in Cleveland

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Cleveland.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
EZ Exchange7909 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103, USA+1 216-391-2700
Western Union10090 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106, USA+1 216-721-2020
PLS Check Cashers13520 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH 44112, USA+1 216-451-7994
MoneyGram840 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA+1 216-621-6019
Coinstar ExchangeGiant Eagle, 11501 Buckeye Rd, Cleveland, OH 44104-3827, USA+1 855-462-5987
Western Union1929 E 61st St, Cleveland, OH 44103, USA+1 216-361-5130
Western Union9200 Madison Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102, USA+1 216-800-9866
Comptroller of the Currency200 Public Square # 1610, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA+1 216-447-8866
ACE Cash Express14101 Kinsman Rd, Cleveland, OH 44120, USA+1 216-295-8135
US dollar rate today

The currency used in Cleveland, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Cleveland

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Cleveland. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Money exchange at the tip of your fingers

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.

With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.

Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to Wise

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Cleveland. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
