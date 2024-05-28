Where to exchange money in Virginia Beach

If you’re planning a trip to Virginia Beach, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Virginia Beach. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Virginia Beach

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Virginia Beach.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Currency Exchange International300 Monticello Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510, USA+1 757-216-3500
Virginia Beach Fed Savings Bnk2101 Parks Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA-
Western Union2800 Arctic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA+1 757-422-4595
Western Union1077 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA+1 757-425-6376
ATM 7ELEVEN, INC.300 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA+1 800-627-3999
Coinstar Kiosk2129 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454, USA+1 800-928-2274
ATM 7ELEVEN, INC.500 22nd St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA+1 800-627-3999
  • 0 GBP
  • 4.86 GBPOur fee
  • 4.86 GBPTotal fees
  • =
    995.14 GBPTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    1.2771
Compare price
Get started

US dollar rate today

The currency used in Virginia Beach, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Virginia Beach

When exchanging money in Virginia Beach or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Money exchange at the tip of your fingers

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.

With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.

Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to Wise

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Virginia Beach. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.