Where to exchange money in Washington
Before you set out exploring in Washington, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Washington that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Washington
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Washington.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Treasure Trove Foreign Currency Exchange
|1200 G St NW #800, Washington, DC 20005, USA
|+1 202-567-7276
|Metro Currency Exchange
|817 King St #206, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
|+1 202-909-0404
|Monex USA
|1201 New York Ave NW #300, Washington, DC 20005, USA
|+1 800-834-2497
|Calorie
|717 D St NW #300, Washington, DC 20004, USA
|-
|MFX Solutions Inc.
|601 13th St NW 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20005, USA
|+1 202-527-9947
|Women First National Lgsltv
|1101 14th St NW #750, Washington, DC 20005, USA
|+1 202-452-9119
|Bank Populaire
|1101 Connecticut Ave NW Suite 850, Washington, DC 20036, USA
|+1 202-733-3144
|Currency Exchange International
|7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817, USA
|+1 301-365-8900
|MoneyGram
|1117 10th St NW c, Washington, DC 20001, USA
|+1 202-326-1401
|Paykasa Bozdurma
|14th Place, M1234 Heavenway Highland 5468, Highland, DC 123411, USA
|-
- 0 GBP
- 4.86 GBPOur fee
- –4.86 GBPTotal fees
- =995.14 GBPTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
US dollar rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United States use US dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Washington — and the rest of United States — is US dollar.
You can also find it written as USD in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Washington
Before exchanging money in Washington or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Abbotsford
- Currency Exchange in Stratford
- Currency Exchange in North Vancouver
- Currency Exchange in Guelph
- Currency Exchange in Oshawa
- Currency Exchange in Markham
- Currency Exchange in Laval
- Currency Exchange in Naperville
- Currency Exchange in Kelowna
- Currency Exchange in Honolulu
- Currency Exchange in Barrie
- Currency Exchange in Niagara Falls
- Currency Exchange in Philadelphia
- Currency Exchange in New Jersey
- Currency Exchange in Richmond Hill
- Currency Exchange in Joliet
- Currency Exchange in San Antonio
- Currency Exchange in Tampa
- Currency Exchange in Pickering
- Currency Exchange in Phoenix
- Currency Exchange in Elgin
- Currency Exchange in Minneapolis
- Currency Exchange in Saskatoon
- Currency Exchange in Sacramento
- Currency Exchange in Illinois
- Currency Exchange in Tucson
- Currency Exchange in Sarnia
- Currency Exchange in Fort Lauderdale
- Currency Exchange in San Jose
- Currency Exchange in Milwaukee
- Currency Exchange in Buenos Aires
- Currency Exchange in Brooklyn
- Currency Exchange in Albany
- Currency Exchange in Salt Lake City
- Currency Exchange in Brantford
- Currency Exchange in Vaughan
- Currency Exchange in New Orleans
- Currency Exchange in Indianapolis
- Currency Exchange in Gatineau
- Currency Exchange in El Paso
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Washington. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.