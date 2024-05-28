Where to exchange money in California

Before you set out exploring in California, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in California that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in California

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in California.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Foreign Currency Exchange Downtown Los Angeles - LAcurrency406 W 6th St A, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA+1 213-228-0000
Foreign Currency Exchange Hollywood - LAcurrency7095 Hollywood Blvd #204, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA+1 323-878-0555
Currency Exchange Glendale - LAcurrency506 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204, USA+1 818-551-9555
Foreign Currency Exchange Van Nuys - LAcurrency6582 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91401, USA+1 818-785-0999
Currency World USA20997 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley, CA 94546, USA+1 510-460-9641
Currency Exchange International200 E Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92025, USA+1 760-746-0085
Currency Exchange Beverly Hills - LAcurrency340 N Camden Dr Ste A, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA+1 310-859-8888
JC Currency Exchange3407 W 6th St 304 (Parking on P3, Los Angeles, CA 90020, USA+1 213-382-3900
Currency Exchange International1 Mills Cir Ste 357, Ontario, CA 91764, USA+1 909-581-1002
Foreign Currency Express350 S Figueroa St #134, Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA+1 213-624-3693
US dollar rate today

The accepted currency in California and across United States is the US dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in California

Before exchanging money in California or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in California. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
