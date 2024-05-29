Where to exchange money in Red Deer

Before you set out exploring in Red Deer, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Red Deer that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Red Deer

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Red Deer.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Money Mart5018 45 St #105, Red Deer, AB T4N 1K9, Canada+1 403-342-6170
Cash Money2250 50 Ave #1C, Red Deer, AB T4R 1W5, Canada+1 403-314-9788
Money Mart6842 50 Ave #7, Red Deer, AB T4N 4E3, Canada+1 403-346-0909
Cash Canada5405 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4N 4B7, Canada+1 403-309-1853
Western Union6375 50th Ave. Walmart, Red Deer, AB T4N 4C7, Canada+1 587-876-5708
Western Union Agent LocationWal Mart, 2010 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 3A2, Canada+1 403-358-5842
Western Union Agent LocationWal Mart, 6375 50 Ave, Red Deer County, AB T4N 4C7, Canada+1 403-346-6650
MoneyGram4826 50 St, Red Deer, AB T4N 1X4, Canada+1 403-342-6535
FairstonePine Plaza, 6791 50 Ave #16, Red Deer, AB T4N 4C9, Canada+1 403-347-5541
Big Gold Pawnshop6842 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4N 4E3, Canada+1 403-348-1200
  • 2.79 USD
  • 5.14 USDOur fee
  • 7.93 USDTotal fees
  • =
    992.07 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    1.3636
Compare price
Get started

Canadian dollar rate today

The currency used in Red Deer, as well as the rest of Canada is Canadian dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Red Deer

When exchanging money in Red Deer or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Canada long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange

Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Red Deer. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.