Where to exchange money in Antigua and Barbuda
If you’re planning a trip to Antigua and Barbuda, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Antigua and Barbuda. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Antigua and Barbuda
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Antigua and Barbuda.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Western Union Antigua
|Old rd, St John's, Antigua, 45FG+WGP, Parham, Antigua and Barbuda
|+1 268-562-8163
East Caribbean dollar rate today
When you're in Antigua and Barbuda, and also the rest of Antigua and Barbuda, the official currency is the East Caribbean dollar.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the East Caribbean dollar is XCD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Antigua and Barbuda
When exchanging money in Antigua and Barbuda or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Antigua and Barbuda long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Antigua and Barbuda banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in East Caribbean dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Abbotsford
- Currency Exchange in Stratford
- Currency Exchange in North Vancouver
- Currency Exchange in Guelph
- Currency Exchange in Oshawa
- Currency Exchange in Markham
- Currency Exchange in Laval
- Currency Exchange in Naperville
- Currency Exchange in Kelowna
- Currency Exchange in Honolulu
- Currency Exchange in Barrie
- Currency Exchange in Niagara Falls
- Currency Exchange in Philadelphia
- Currency Exchange in New Jersey
- Currency Exchange in Richmond Hill
- Currency Exchange in Joliet
- Currency Exchange in San Antonio
- Currency Exchange in Tampa
- Currency Exchange in Pickering
- Currency Exchange in Phoenix
- Currency Exchange in Elgin
- Currency Exchange in Minneapolis
- Currency Exchange in Saskatoon
- Currency Exchange in Sacramento
- Currency Exchange in Illinois
- Currency Exchange in Tucson
- Currency Exchange in Sarnia
- Currency Exchange in Fort Lauderdale
- Currency Exchange in San Jose
- Currency Exchange in Milwaukee
- Currency Exchange in Buenos Aires
- Currency Exchange in Brooklyn
- Currency Exchange in Albany
- Currency Exchange in Salt Lake City
- Currency Exchange in Brantford
- Currency Exchange in Vaughan
- Currency Exchange in New Orleans
- Currency Exchange in Indianapolis
- Currency Exchange in Gatineau
- Currency Exchange in El Paso
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Antigua and Barbuda. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.