Where to exchange money in Raleigh

If you're planning a trip to Raleigh, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Raleigh, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Raleigh

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Raleigh.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Currency Exchange InternationalTerminal 2, 2400 John Brantley Blvd Gate C17, Morrisville, NC 27560, USA+1 984-298-0830
Mattox Coins and Currency801 Oberlin Rd #314, Raleigh, NC 27605, USA+1 919-832-2291
DolEx Dollar Express1700 St Albans Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609, USA+1 800-892-0210
DolEx Dollar Express4005 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610, USA+1 800-892-0210
Western Union9600 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615, USA+1 919-676-6614
Dalia Check Cashing5525 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27606, USA+1 919-852-3737
Coinstar6024 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609, USA+1 800-928-2274
Raleigh Check Cashing2510 S Wilmington St #101, Raleigh, NC 27603, USA+1 919-856-1041
Western Union8100 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617, USA+1 919-293-0294
US dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United States use US dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Raleigh — and the rest of United States — is US dollar.

You can also find it written as USD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Raleigh

Before exchanging money in Raleigh or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Raleigh. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
