Are you heading to Long Beach? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Long Beach that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in Long Beach

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Long Beach below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Continental Currency Services335 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90813, USA+1 562-436-7078
Continental Currency Services1301 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90813, USA+1 562-599-1550
Continental Currency Services3461 E Artesia Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90805, USA+1 562-531-2320
DolEx Dollar Express1017 E 10th St, Long Beach, CA 90813, USA+1 800-892-0210
Western Union600 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA+1 562-279-1027
JC Currency Exchange5307 Beach Blvd #112, Buena Park, CA 90621, USA+1 714-228-9055
DolEx Dollar Express1420 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90813, USA+1 800-892-0210
LibertyX1224 Obispo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA+1 562-961-8282
Western UnionRalphs, 2250 E Carson St, Long Beach, CA 90807, USA+1 562-424-2012
US dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Long Beach and across United States is the US dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Long Beach

Before exchanging money in Long Beach or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange

Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Long Beach. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
