Where to exchange money in Lethbridge

If you're planning a trip to Lethbridge, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Lethbridge, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Lethbridge

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Lethbridge.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Cash Money1303 3 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0K4, Canada+1 403-381-2630
Money Mart1279 3 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0K2, Canada+1 403-327-2228
Western Union Agent LocationSafeway, 550 University Dr W, Lethbridge, AB T1J 4T3, Canada+1 403-329-6382
Cash Canada302 5 St S, Lethbridge, AB T1J 2B5, Canada+1 403-320-8963
Speedy Cash Payday Advances404 Mayor Magrath Dr N d, Lethbridge, AB T1H 6H7, Canada+1 403-327-7994
Western Union Agent LocationCash Money, 1303 3 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0K4, Canada+1 403-381-2630
Western Union Agent LocationSafeway, 2750 Fairway Plaza Rd S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 6Z3, Canada+1 403-328-8444
MoneyGram704 4 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0N8, Canada+1 403-382-4604
MoneyGram110 Columbia Blvd W, Lethbridge, AB T1K 4J4, Canada+1 403-381-1777
Ria Money Transfer Agent3 Ave S Suite 610, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0H5, Canada+1 403-388-3627
  • 2.79 USD
  • 5.14 USDOur fee
  • 7.93 USDTotal fees
  • =
    992.07 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    1.3636
Compare price
Get started

Canadian dollar rate today

The currency used in Lethbridge, as well as the rest of Canada is Canadian dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Lethbridge

Before exchanging money in Lethbridge or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Canada for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange

Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Lethbridge. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.