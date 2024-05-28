Where to exchange money in Fairfield

Are you heading to Fairfield? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Fairfield that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in Fairfield

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Fairfield.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Specialty Metals Smelters & Refiners LLC2490 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825, USA+1 800-426-2344
MoneyServ - Connecticut State Check Cashing Services Inc1249 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06604, USA+1 203-336-4466
CDReload by Crypto Dispensers1968 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825, USA+1 888-212-5824
Western Union1790 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880, USA+1 203-254-8484
Coinstar ExchangeStop & Shop - NY Metro, 4531 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606, USA+1 855-462-6556
Sam Sloat Coins (Normal Hours -Appointment Only)1767 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880, USA+1 203-226-4279
BitX Funding1700 Post Rd Suite B-10, Fairfield, CT 06824, USA+1 203-763-1430
Western Union880 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880, USA+1 203-226-8452
Cruise & World Travel1875 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824, USA+1 203-254-3339
Western UnionValue Carpet Sales&services, 1219 Park Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604, USA+1 203-336-6878
US dollar rate today

When you're in Fairfield, and also the rest of United States, the official currency is the US dollar.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the US dollar is USD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Fairfield

Before exchanging money in Fairfield or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange

Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Fairfield. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
