Where to exchange money in Indiana
If you’re planning a trip to Indiana, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Indiana. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Indiana
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Indiana below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Tri-City Currency Exchange
|792 Broadway, Gary, IN 46402, USA
|+1 219-882-7898
|Speedy Check Cashers
|6508 Calumet Ave building a, Hammond, IN 46324, USA
|+1 219-932-2433
|CFSC Speedy Check Cashers
|1030 E Ridge Rd, Griffith, IN 46319, USA
|+1 219-923-0900
|Western Union
|6508 Calumet Ave, Hammond, IN 46324, USA
|+1 219-932-2433
|East Chicago Check Casher Inc
|6022 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, USA
|+1 219-884-4340
|35th & Indiana Currency Exchange
|126 E 35th St, Chicago, IL 60616, USA
|+1 312-225-6722
|CFSC Speedy Check Cashers
|3521 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN 46405, USA
|+1 219-962-9670
|InterCambio Express Inc
|426 N Main St, Elkhart, IN 46516, USA
|+1 855-877-9789
|Currency Exchange International
|520 Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
|+1 312-755-9200
|World's Money Exchange, Inc
|203 N La Salle St Suite 202 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60601, USA
|+1 312-641-2151
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United States use US dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Indiana — and the rest of United States — is US dollar.
You can also find it written as USD in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Indiana
When exchanging money in Indiana or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Indiana. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.