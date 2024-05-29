Where to exchange money in Brossard

If you're planning a trip to Brossard, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Brossard, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Brossard

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Brossard.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Insta Chèques4834 Bd Taschereau, Greenfield Park, QC J4V 2J2, Canada+1 450-672-5556
TCX Bureau de Change332 Boulevard des Promenades Entrée 5, St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC J3V 6A7, Canada+1 450-461-5097
ICE International Currency Exchange1745 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3X8, Canada+1 450-679-2629
Globex 2000 Experts en DevisesPlace Désormeaux, 2877 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4L 1M8, Canada+1 514-933-2555
Calforex Currency Exchange - Bureau de Change-Montreal1230 Rue Peel, Montréal, QC H3B 2T6, Canada+1 514-392-9100
Western Union Agent LocationMetro Super C, 8330 Bd Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2, Canada+1 450-671-0881
MoneyGram8230 Taschereau Blvd Suite 2, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2, Canada+1 450-466-7379
Bureau de Change477 Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3B 1B1, Canada+1 514-842-7800
Bureau de change Lucky Chan inc.6652 A Plaza St-Hubert, Montreal, QC H2S 2M3, Canada+1 514-379-1323
Bureau De Change Super2087 Rue Guy, Montréal, QC H3H 2L9, Canada+1 514-932-2223
Canadian dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Brossard and across Canada is the Canadian dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Brossard

When exchanging money in Brossard or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Canada long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Brossard. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
