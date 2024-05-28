Where to exchange money in Minnesota

If you're planning a trip to Minnesota, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Minnesota, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Minnesota

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Minnesota.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Your Exchange Money Center Columbia Heights4639 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421, USA+1 763-574-0094
Your Exchange Money Center Brooklyn Park7646 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, USA+1 763-560-6666
Your Exchange Money Center Coon Rapids3070 Coon Rapids Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN 55433, USA+1 763-703-4483
Currency Exchange International4300 Glumack Drive, Terminal 1, Main Mall, St Paul, MN 55111, USA+1 612-727-1657
Money XChange30 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802, USA+1 218-722-3766
Currency Exchange International7150 Humphrey Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55450, USA+1 612-727-1657
Western Union7646 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, USA+1 763-560-6666
Banana Pay517 12th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904, USA+1 507-319-9461
LibertyX2526 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418, USA+1 612-788-2524
Western UnionTravelex Currency, 4300 Glumack Dr #700, St Paul, MN 55111, USA+1 612-725-9968
US dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United States use US dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Minnesota — and the rest of United States — is US dollar.

You can also find it written as USD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Minnesota

When exchanging money in Minnesota or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Minnesota. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
