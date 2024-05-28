Where to exchange money in Henderson

If you're planning a trip to Henderson, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Henderson, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Henderson

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Henderson below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Xchange Of America3965 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA+1 888-796-2962
Foreign Money Exchange101 Convention Center Dr Tower #101, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA+1 702-791-3301
USA Money Today171 N Gibson Rd #170, Henderson, NV 89014, USA+1 702-998-4100
Moneytree890 S Boulder Hwy Suite I - 2, Henderson, NV 89015, USA+1 702-856-3245
Wells Fargo Bank5757 Wayne Newton Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89111, USA+1 702-765-1551
Walmart Money Center1401 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89074, USA+1 702-564-9444
Smiths Money Services10616 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052, USA+1 702-614-8670
Western Union575 College Dr, Henderson, NV 89015, USA+1 702-568-0115
Rapid Cash1601 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV 89014, USA+1 702-436-1074
Western Union34 N Valle Verde Dr Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074, USA+1 702-216-5777
US dollar rate today

The currency used in Henderson, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Henderson

When exchanging money in Henderson or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Money exchange at the tip of your fingers

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.

With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.

Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to Wise

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Henderson. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
Learn more about Wise
