Where to exchange money in Mexico City
If you're planning a trip to Mexico City, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Mexico City, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Mexico City
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Mexico City.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Centro Cambio Tara
|Av. Isaac Newton 76 A, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
|+52 55 5250 1891
|AMLC CURRENCY WORLD CENTRO CAMBIARIO SA DE CV
|Av. Pdte. Masaryk 515, Polanco, Polanco II Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
|+52 55 6234 1395
|EXE Centro Cambiario
|Av. Tamaulipas 75 B, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
|+52 55 9130 8481
|EXE Centro Cambiario
|Dentro de Chedraui Polanco, frente a linea de Cajas, Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 397, Col. Irrigación, Miguel Hidalgo, 11500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
|+52 55 5395 7934
|Mckenzie Centro Cambiario Patio Universidad
|Av. Popocatépetl 546 Xoco, Benito Juárez, Plaza Patio Universidad, entre el Walmart Express y de los cajeros BBVA, Xoco, Coyoacán, 03330 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
|+52 56 2700 8227
|Interworld Money Exchange
|Paseo de la Reforma 122, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
|-
|Casa Gose
|Av. Pdte. Masaryk 340, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
|+52 55 9130 4976
|Socket Exchange Center S.A. de C.V.
|Calle Monte de Piedad 13-local 10, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
|-
|Centro Cambiario JS
|Av. Revolución 1134, San José Insurgentes, Benito Juárez, 03900 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
|+52 55 5593 0216
|CENTRO CAMBIARIO M&M
|Av. Emilio Castelar 215, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
|+52 55 6395 6066
- 2.79 USD
- 7.67 USDOur fee
- –10.46 USDTotal fees
- =989.54 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Mexican peso rate today
The currency used in Mexico City, as well as the rest of Mexico is Mexican peso.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Mexican peso is MXN. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Mexico City
When exchanging money in Mexico City or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Mexico long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Mexico banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Mexican peso for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Abbotsford
- Currency Exchange in Stratford
- Currency Exchange in North Vancouver
- Currency Exchange in Guelph
- Currency Exchange in Oshawa
- Currency Exchange in Markham
- Currency Exchange in Laval
- Currency Exchange in Naperville
- Currency Exchange in Kelowna
- Currency Exchange in Honolulu
- Currency Exchange in Barrie
- Currency Exchange in Niagara Falls
- Currency Exchange in Philadelphia
- Currency Exchange in New Jersey
- Currency Exchange in Richmond Hill
- Currency Exchange in Joliet
- Currency Exchange in San Antonio
- Currency Exchange in Tampa
- Currency Exchange in Pickering
- Currency Exchange in Phoenix
- Currency Exchange in Elgin
- Currency Exchange in Minneapolis
- Currency Exchange in Saskatoon
- Currency Exchange in Sacramento
- Currency Exchange in Illinois
- Currency Exchange in Tucson
- Currency Exchange in Sarnia
- Currency Exchange in Fort Lauderdale
- Currency Exchange in San Jose
- Currency Exchange in Milwaukee
- Currency Exchange in Buenos Aires
- Currency Exchange in Brooklyn
- Currency Exchange in Albany
- Currency Exchange in Salt Lake City
- Currency Exchange in Brantford
- Currency Exchange in Vaughan
- Currency Exchange in New Orleans
- Currency Exchange in Indianapolis
- Currency Exchange in Gatineau
- Currency Exchange in El Paso
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Mexico City. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.