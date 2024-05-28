Where to exchange money in Kansas City
Are you heading to Kansas City? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Kansas City that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Currency exchanges in Kansas City
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Kansas City.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Midwest Coin & Currency
|1900 Diamond Pkwy Suite C, North Kansas City, MO 64116, USA
|+1 816-454-1990
|CFSC New Money Express
|3800 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111, USA
|+1 816-471-2274
|Western Union
|5004 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO 64117, USA
|+1 816-452-7989
|Order Express
|3827 Independence Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124, USA
|+1 888-666-1602
|Central Exchange
|5108 Cherry St suite 417, Kansas City, MO 64110, USA
|+1 816-471-7560
|Western Union
|8411 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131, USA
|+1 816-702-6845
|U.S. Bank ATM - Tower - Kansas City
|120 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64105, USA
|+1 800-872-2657
The accepted currency in Kansas City and across United States is the US dollar.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Kansas City
Before exchanging money in Kansas City or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Kansas City. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
