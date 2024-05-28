Where to exchange money in Tulsa
Before you set out exploring in Tulsa, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Tulsa that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Tulsa
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Tulsa.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Bancor
|15 W 6th St, Tulsa, OK 74119, USA
|+1 918-858-3851
|Cambio De Ceques
|10915 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74146, USA
|-
|Western Union
|2176 S Garnett Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129, USA
|+1 918-439-5037
|Value Check Cashing Near Me
|2017 S 129th E Ave Suite B, Tulsa, OK 74108, USA
|+1 918-438-3344
|Chec O Kard Banking
|15 E 5th St, Tulsa, OK 74103, USA
|+1 918-586-5633
|Exchange Bank
|9701 East 86th St N A, Owasso, OK 74055, USA
|+1 918-272-7500
|Coinstar
|Wal-Mart, 207 S Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74112, USA
|+1 800-928-2274
|Walmart Money Center
|4720 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114, USA
|+1 918-749-1577
|Walmart Money Center
|4404 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105, USA
|+1 918-749-1577
|Bank of Oklahoma Wealth Management
|1 One Williams Center, Tulsa, OK 74172, USA
|+1 918-588-6010
US dollar rate today
The currency used in Tulsa, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Tulsa
When exchanging money in Tulsa or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Tulsa. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.