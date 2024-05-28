Where to exchange money in Colorado

Before you set out exploring in Colorado, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Colorado that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Colorado

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Colorado below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Currency Exchange International3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206, USA+1 303-586-1144
World Wide Money Exchange8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO 80249, USA+1 303-342-0190
ExpressXchange(crypto)1228 Delaware Dr apt 108, Colorado Springs, CO 80909, USA+1 520-261-5997
Western UnionUs Bank, 2308 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909, USA+1 719-667-2040
Western Union1508 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909, USA+1 719-591-0081
U.S. Bank Branch6 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA+1 719-630-4200
Colorado Currency14143 Denver W Pkwy #100, Golden, CO 80401, USA+1 720-473-6610
Enramex4601 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, USA+1 877-707-7711
Associated Foreign Exchange150 E Beaver Creek Blvd, Vail, CO 81657, USA+1 970-748-8432
Western Union2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80922, USA+1 719-573-4860
US dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United States use US dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Colorado — and the rest of United States — is US dollar.

You can also find it written as USD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Colorado

Before exchanging money in Colorado or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the USA for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Colorado. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
