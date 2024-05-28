Where to exchange money in Bellevue
Before you set out exploring in Bellevue, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Bellevue that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Bellevue
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Bellevue below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|AL NOOR
|201 Bellevue Square Space 201, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
|-
|Bellevue Rare Coins
|321 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
|+1 425-454-1283
|Western Union
|300 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
|+1 425-749-3885
|Western Union
|2041 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
|+1 425-865-8560
|Wells Fargo Bank
|15015 Main St #101, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
|+1 425-256-7904
|Western Union
|120 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
|+1 425-454-6513
|Coinstar
|Wal-Mart, 15063 MAIN ST, 15063 Main St, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
|+1 800-928-2274
|Coinstar
|Parking lot, 2041 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
|+1 800-928-2274
|QFC Money Services
|10116 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
|+1 425-455-0870
The accepted currency in Bellevue and across United States is the US dollar.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Bellevue
When exchanging money in Bellevue or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to Wise
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Bellevue. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.