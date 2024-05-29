Where to exchange money in Richmond Hill

Are you heading to Richmond Hill? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Richmond Hill that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in Richmond Hill

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Richmond Hill.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
JAHAN ARZ CURRENCY EXCHANGE9218 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 7A2, Canada+1 416-477-1058
صرافي هانا|Hannah exchange8763 Bayview Ave #116, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 3V1, Canada+1 905-763-9555
Pasargard Financial Services10159 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1T5, Canada+1 905-508-2580
Million Exchange | صرافی میلیون10097 Yonge St #2, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1T7, Canada+1 289-900-0000
Young Currency Exchange13071 Yonge St Unit# 25, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 0K2, Canada+1 416-548-8007
صرافی آرش Arash exchange9993 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1T9, Canada+1 905-955-2599
York Exchange and Financials ارز - صرافی یورک10111 Yonge St Unit B, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1T7, Canada+1 905-910-0710
CURRENCY SHOPPE Richmond Hill Golden Plaza330 Hwy 7 #102b, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 3P8, Canada+1 289-597-7601
Danesh Exchange صرافی دانش8763 Bayview Ave #120, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 3V1, Canada+1 416-666-3080
Saman Currency Exchange9610 Yonge St #9A, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1V6, Canada+1 905-737-2424
Canadian dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Canada use Canadian dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Richmond Hill — and the rest of Canada — is Canadian dollar.

You can also find it written as CAD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Richmond Hill

When exchanging money in Richmond Hill or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Canada long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Richmond Hill. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
