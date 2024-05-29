Where to exchange money in Saskatoon
If you’re planning a trip to Saskatoon, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Saskatoon. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Saskatoon
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Saskatoon.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Money Mart
|3337 8 St E Unit 101B, Saskatoon, SK S7H 4K1, Canada
|+1 306-665-2274
|Money Mart
|403 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5T3, Canada
|+1 306-955-2274
|Money Mart
|510 Circle Dr E #10, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C7, Canada
|+1 306-651-2274
|Cash Money
|1501 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A9, Canada
|+1 306-477-2274
|Cash Money
|2115 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0V2, Canada
|+1 306-683-2274
|Money Express Pawn & 2nd Hand Centre
|236 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0W9, Canada
|+1 306-665-3232
|Western Union Business Solutions
|403 21st St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0B3, Canada
|+1 306-665-1600
|Western Union Agent Location
|Wal Mart, 3035 Clarence Ave S, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0B6, Canada
|+1 306-653-8200
|MoneyGram
|3310 8 St E Unit 440, Saskatoon, SK S7H 5M3, Canada
|+1 306-373-8008
|Cash Canada
|102 Avenue P S, Saskatoon, SK S7M 2V9, Canada
|+1 306-500-7538
Canadian dollar rate today
The currency used in Saskatoon, as well as the rest of Canada is Canadian dollar.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Saskatoon
Before exchanging money in Saskatoon or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Canada for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Saskatoon. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
