If you're planning a trip to Santiago, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Santiago, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Santiago

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Santiago.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Echange Cambios y Envíos de Dinero Plaza de ArmasP.º Puente 516, local 15, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 2 2434 8217
Casa de Cambio Frontera Paseo San AgustinSan Antonio 140, Centro Comercial Paseo San Agustin, Local 4, 8320326 Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 2 2638 1999
Cambio CosteroAgustinas 1022, Local 178, 8320245 Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 2 2696 3008
Echange San DiegoSan Diego 2155, 8361330 Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 2 2544 1302
Echange Cambios y Envíos de Dinero ApumanqueAv. Apoquindo 5701, local 9, 7550000 Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 2 2434 8219
Echange Cambios y Envíos de Dinero AgustinasAgustinas 1111, 8320291 Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 2 2695 0305
More Exchange Casa de Cambios - Sucursal Santiago Centro (Mall Vivo El Centro)Mall Vivo El Centro - P.º Puente 689, Local 060, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 2 2441 0854
Remesas TodaySta. Lucía, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 9 5126 0883
JM CambiosAgustinas 1056, 8320244 Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 2 2695 2254
Mall Paseo Arauco EstaciónLib. Bdo. O`HIGGINS 3156, Santiago, 9160018 Estación Central, Región Metropolitana, Chile+56 2 3221 1259
Chilean peso rate today

The currency used in Santiago, as well as the rest of Chile is Chilean peso.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Chilean peso is CLP. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Santiago

When exchanging money in Santiago or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Chile long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Chilean peso for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Chile banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Santiago. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
