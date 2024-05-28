Where to exchange money in San Jose
Are you heading to San Jose? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in San Jose that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in San Jose
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in San Jose.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Currency Exchange International
|447 Great Mall Dr, Milpitas, CA 95035, USA
|+1 408-934-9500
|DolEx Dollar Express
|1690 Story Road, San Jose, CA 95116, USA
|+1 800-892-0210
|DolEx Dollar Express
|201 Willow St #70, San Jose, CA 95110, USA
|+1 800-892-0210
|DolEx Dollar Express
|1630 Story Rd, San Jose, CA 95122, USA
|+1 888-246-2527
|Continental Currency Transfers
|1716 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA 95122, USA
|+1 408-528-9860
|Western Union
|6215 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose, CA 95119, USA
|+1 408-227-2816
|Valley Gold & Silver Exchange
|368 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128, USA
|+1 408-280-5999
|San Jose Coin Shop
|1084 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95125, USA
|+1 408-266-2500
|Orlandi Valuta
|Park & Hester Market, 1451 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95126, USA
|+1 408-355-5438
|Coinstar
|Wal-Mart, 1450 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA 95110, USA
|+1 800-928-2274
- 0 GBP
- 4.86 GBPOur fee
- –4.86 GBPTotal fees
- =995.14 GBPTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
US dollar rate today
When you're in San Jose, and also the rest of United States, the official currency is the US dollar.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the US dollar is USD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in San Jose
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in San Jose. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Abbotsford
- Currency Exchange in Stratford
- Currency Exchange in North Vancouver
- Currency Exchange in Guelph
- Currency Exchange in Oshawa
- Currency Exchange in Markham
- Currency Exchange in Laval
- Currency Exchange in Naperville
- Currency Exchange in Kelowna
- Currency Exchange in Honolulu
- Currency Exchange in Barrie
- Currency Exchange in Niagara Falls
- Currency Exchange in Philadelphia
- Currency Exchange in New Jersey
- Currency Exchange in Richmond Hill
- Currency Exchange in Joliet
- Currency Exchange in San Antonio
- Currency Exchange in Tampa
- Currency Exchange in Pickering
- Currency Exchange in Phoenix
- Currency Exchange in Elgin
- Currency Exchange in Minneapolis
- Currency Exchange in Saskatoon
- Currency Exchange in Sacramento
- Currency Exchange in Illinois
- Currency Exchange in Tucson
- Currency Exchange in Sarnia
- Currency Exchange in Fort Lauderdale
- Currency Exchange in Milwaukee
- Currency Exchange in Buenos Aires
- Currency Exchange in Brooklyn
- Currency Exchange in Albany
- Currency Exchange in Salt Lake City
- Currency Exchange in Brantford
- Currency Exchange in Vaughan
- Currency Exchange in New Orleans
- Currency Exchange in Indianapolis
- Currency Exchange in Gatineau
- Currency Exchange in El Paso
- Currency Exchange in Detroit
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in San Jose. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.