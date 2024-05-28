Where to exchange money in Salt Lake City

If you’re planning a trip to Salt Lake City, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Salt Lake City. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Salt Lake City

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Salt Lake City.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Dahabshil1151 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84104, USA+1 801-908-5999
Smiths Money Services828 S 900 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84104, USA+1 801-364-2548
Coin Nerds26 S Rio Grande St #2072, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA+1 416-507-6447
Smiths Money Services1174 W 600 N, Salt Lake City, UT 84116, USA+1 801-363-1037
Zions Bank Avenues455 E S Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA+1 801-524-4956
First American Exchange Company215 S State St Suite 280, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA+1 866-516-1031
US dollar rate today

When you're in Salt Lake City, and also the rest of United States, the official currency is the US dollar.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the US dollar is USD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Salt Lake City

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Salt Lake City. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Salt Lake City. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
