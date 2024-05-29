Where to exchange money in Regina

If you’re planning a trip to Regina, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Regina. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Regina

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Regina.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Money Mart1005 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R 2P9, Canada+1 306-546-3701
Western Union and Ria Money Transfer109 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R 8E1, Canada+1 306-807-1497
Money Mart307 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R 2N6, Canada+1 306-757-2222
Money Mart2049 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 6S2, Canada+1 306-347-8970
Cash Money475 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R 2P1, Canada+1 306-359-2274
Cash Money101 E Victoria Ave B, Regina, SK S4N 0N3, Canada+1 306-586-2274
Western Union Agent LocationSafeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Rd, Regina, SK S4S 6H7, Canada+1 306-586-5140
Western Union Agent LocationCash Money, 475 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R 2P1, Canada+1 306-359-2274
MoneyGram4800 Gordon Rd, Regina, SK S4W 0B7, Canada+1 306-596-8422
Western Union Agent LocationCash Money, 101 Victoria Ave, Regina, SK S4N 0N3, Canada+1 306-586-2274
  • 2.79 USD
  • 5.14 USDOur fee
  • 7.93 USDTotal fees
  • =
    992.07 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    1.3636
Compare price
Get started

Canadian dollar rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Canada use Canadian dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Regina — and the rest of Canada — is Canadian dollar.

You can also find it written as CAD in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Regina

When exchanging money in Regina or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Canada long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange

Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Regina. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.