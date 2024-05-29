Where to exchange money in Québec City

If you're planning a trip to Québec City, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Québec City, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Québec City

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Québec City.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
TCX Bureau de ChangeLaurier Québec, 2700 Bd Laurier, Québec, QC G1V 2L8, Canada+1 418-654-1893
Devises Etrangeres Quebec Lebourgneuf1170 Bd Lebourgneuf, Québec, QC G2K 2E3, Canada+1 418-694-9898
ICE International Currency Exchange - Collection Point43 Rue De Buade, Québec, QC G1R 4A2, Canada+1 418-694-2436
ICE International Currency Exchange510 Rue Principale, Québec, QC G2G 2T9, Canada+1 833-919-0823
Insta Chèques662 Bd Wilfrid-Hamel, Québec, QC G1M 2P8, Canada+1 418-527-5440
ICE International Currency Exchange12 Rue Sainte-Anne, Québec, QC G1R 3X2, Canada+1 418-692-3525
Foreign currency Quebec1127 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1S3, Canada-
Canadian dollar rate today

When you're in Québec City, and also the rest of Canada, the official currency is the Canadian dollar.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Canadian dollar is CAD, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Québec City

When exchanging money in Québec City or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Canada long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Currency exchange bureau who?

Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.

With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.

And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Québec City. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
