Where to exchange money in Phoenix

If you’re planning a trip to Phoenix, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Phoenix. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Phoenix

We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Phoenix below.

Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Republic Monetary Exchange4040 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA+1 602-955-6500
Scratch Exchange6424 E Greenway Pkwy Suite 149, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA+1 602-633-4240
DolEx Dollar Express1825 W Indian School Rd #2, Phoenix, AZ 85015, USA+1 888-246-2527
DolEx Dollar Express3601 W Camelback Rd STE 188, Phoenix, AZ 85019, USA+1 888-246-2527
DolEx Dollar Express5044 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040, USA+1 888-246-2527
Ria Money Transfer - El Super5127 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85031, USA+1 855-355-2141
Continental Exchange Solutions7502 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85033, USA+1 623-845-6118
Order Express3555 W Van Buren St Suite 107, Phoenix, AZ 85009, USA+1 888-666-1602
Currency8930 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, USA+1 877-358-4595
US dollar rate today

The currency used in Phoenix, as well as the rest of United States is US dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for US dollar is USD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Phoenix

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Phoenix. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Bottom line

As you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Phoenix. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
