Where to exchange money in Panama

If you’re planning a trip to Panama, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we'll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Panama.

Currency exchanges in Panama

Here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Panama.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
INMONEXCalle ricardo arias, Edificio Macondo local 1 inmonex , area bancaria diagonal frente al restaurante costa azul, Panamá, Panama+507 263-9154
EUROCASH Plaza Concordia | Casa de CambioPlaza Concordia Mall , Vía España Planta Baja, frente a Café Durán, Panamá, Panama+507 6751-5165
Currency Exchange EurodollarEdificio Continental, Ricardo Arias St PB, Panama City, Panama+507 6676-6607
RedPlus Panamá | Multiplaza MallMall Multiplaza Pacific, XFMQ+QJJ, Panamá, Panama+507 391-1646
INTERMONEXEl Cangrejo, Via Argentina Con Calle Jose Marti, En la Mezzanina del Grand International Hotel, Local N°3 Codigo Postal 0819, Panamá, Panama+507 6640-7576
Universal ExchangeArea Bancaria, Calle Manuel Maria Icaza, Edif. Angeliki, Planta Baja, Panamá, Panama+507 269-0000
Italtransfer Corp / Money GramEdificio Galerias PB Local 2, Punto de Referencia Al lado de Marcorama, Av. Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Panama+507 265-7270
Global Currency TradeXFMG+23H, Calle Ricardo Arias, Panamá, Panama+507 263-9400
India Post Los Andes2FXR+QX3, San Miguelito, Panama-
LudixPay Albrook MallAlbrook Mall, Feria del Carrusel. Nivel superior., Local Cyber Studio, Panamá, Panama+507 202-1578
Panamanian balboa rate today

When you're in Panama, and also the rest of Panama, the official currency is the Panamanian balboa.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Panamanian balboa is PAB, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Panama

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Panama. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Panamanian balboa for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Panama. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
