Where to exchange money in Niagara Falls
If you're planning a trip to Niagara Falls, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Niagara Falls, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Niagara Falls
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Niagara Falls.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|EFX Currency Exchange
|1900 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, USA
|+1 716-297-4654
|Envoy International
|1864 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, USA
|+1 716-297-4654
|The Exchange House
|5781 River Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3K9, Canada
|+1 905-358-0951
|Currency Exchange
|5743 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3L6, Canada
|+1 289-296-1222
|Coinstar
|Tops Market, 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, USA
|+1 800-928-2274
|Cash Money
|5890 Main St, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z8, Canada
|+1 905-353-1063
|Coinstar
|Tops Market, 1000 Portage Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14301, USA
|+1 800-928-2274
|Money Mart
|5885 Ferry St, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 1S8, Canada
|+1 905-357-4481
|Coinstar
|Tops Market, 4235 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14305, USA
|+1 800-928-2274
|Western Union
|8015 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, USA
|+1 716-283-9430
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United States use US dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Niagara Falls — and the rest of United States — is US dollar.
You can also find it written as USD in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Niagara Falls
When exchanging money in Niagara Falls or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the USA long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in US dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the USA banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Niagara Falls. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
